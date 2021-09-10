Young IU reserves ready to step into bigger role for defense

Indiana's secondary came into the 2021 season as one of the most experienced and also one of the deepest position groups on the roster.

Now, just one game into the season, the Hoosiers are going to have to rely on that depth moving forward.

After losing Devon Matthews to an upper body injury against Iowa - and no real timeline of when he'll return - and Jaylin Williams looking doubtful for this week's game against Idaho, the Hoosiers will look to two younger players - Josh Sanguinetti and Chris Keys - to step in.

“We challenged our guys in that very possibility. You never know who it's going to be," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "I gave them a story last week about one of the players I used to coach at a previous place that was a third string guy in the opening game of a top 25 match-up. That third string guy had to play the entire second half because the two guys in front of him ended up getting knocked out of the game. So, never knowing if that's going to be you and being ready for that."