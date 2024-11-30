Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
Game Day Essentials: No. 10 Indiana vs. Purdue
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Everything you need to get ready for the Hoosiers to take on the Boilermakers.

LOOKING AT PURDUE

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, coordinators

Early Look: Getting to know Purdue

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: Head coach Curt Cignetti

- IUFB Game Week Q&A: WR Myles Price, TE Zach Horton, DL James Carpenter

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Purdue - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can beat Purdue and improve to 11-1

- TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest in Indiana football and basketball

- Indiana ranked 10th in newest College Football Playoff Rankings

- A deep dive into Indiana's College Football Playoff case

- Cignetti: Indiana plagued by 'assignment errors' in loss to Ohio State

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Purdue

–––––

