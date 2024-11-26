IUFB Game Week Q&A: WR Myles Price, TE Zach Horton, DL James Carpenter

Indiana football wide receiver Myles Price, tight end Zach Horton and defensive lineman James Carpenter spoke with the media on Tuesday evening ahead of Indiana's weekend battle for the Old Oaken Bucket with Purdue.
Below are their full Q&As.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board