Indiana ranked 10th in newest College Football Playoff Rankings

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee released a new set of rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff. Indiana (10-1, 7-1 in Big Ten play), entered the rankings release following a 38-15 loss to Ohio State.
The Hoosiers were ranked 10th in the rankings. With the top four conference champions all earning a first-round bye, the Hoosiers were slotted into the bracket as the No. 11 seed.
That seeding would have Indiana traveling to State College to take on the 6-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Should the Hoosiers win that first-round matchup, their next opponent would be the 3-seeded Miami Hurricanes.
Indiana plays host to Purdue this weekend in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
Below is the full College Football Playoff bracket.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board