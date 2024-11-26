Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
Indiana ranked 10th in newest College Football Playoff Rankings
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee released a new set of rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff. Indiana (10-1, 7-1 in Big Ten play), entered the rankings release following a 38-15 loss to Ohio State.

The Hoosiers were ranked 10th in the rankings. With the top four conference champions all earning a first-round bye, the Hoosiers were slotted into the bracket as the No. 11 seed.

That seeding would have Indiana traveling to State College to take on the 6-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Should the Hoosiers win that first-round matchup, their next opponent would be the 3-seeded Miami Hurricanes.

Indiana plays host to Purdue this weekend in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Below is the full College Football Playoff bracket.

–––––

