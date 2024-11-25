Cignetti: Indiana plagued by 'assignment errors' in loss to Ohio State

Pass protection was one of Indiana's biggest issues during its 38-15 loss over the weekend at Ohio State. During his weekly Monday press conference, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti noted that the Hoosiers' poor pass protection at The Shoe was detrimental in the loss.

"Most of our problems Saturday were assignment errors, like day one protection, certain lineman is supposed to go to the left and he doesn't,” Cignetti said. “I mean, there were three five-man pressures and two four-man pressures. One was a simulated pressure. All routine stuff. We didn't do a good job of handling it."

The Hoosiers surrendered five sacks on Saturday against the Buckeyes, as quarterback Kurtis Rourke faced constant pressure when he dropped back to pass.

Rourke completed just eight passes against the Buckeyes, which was a season-low. He threw for just 68 yards passing. Rourke, one of the most accurate signal callers in the Big Ten, had a difficult time under consistent pressure on Saturday.

"Missed assignments and poor technique would be the themes,” Cignetti added. “We had three missed assignments, routine stuff, communication stuff. We got beat physically one time and poor technique on a weak-side twist.”