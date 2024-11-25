Cignetti: Indiana plagued by 'assignment errors' in loss to Ohio State

Pass protection was one of Indiana's biggest issues during its 38-15 loss over the weekend at Ohio State. During his weekly Monday press conference, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti noted that the Hoosiers' poor pass protection at The Shoe was detrimental in the loss.
"Most of our problems Saturday were assignment errors, like day one protection, certain lineman is supposed to go to the left and he doesn't,” Cignetti said. “I mean, there were three five-man pressures and two four-man pressures. One was a simulated pressure. All routine stuff. We didn't do a good job of handling it."
The Hoosiers surrendered five sacks on Saturday against the Buckeyes, as quarterback Kurtis Rourke faced constant pressure when he dropped back to pass.
Rourke completed just eight passes against the Buckeyes, which was a season-low. He threw for just 68 yards passing. Rourke, one of the most accurate signal callers in the Big Ten, had a difficult time under consistent pressure on Saturday.
"Missed assignments and poor technique would be the themes,” Cignetti added. “We had three missed assignments, routine stuff, communication stuff. We got beat physically one time and poor technique on a weak-side twist.”
The numbers tell most of the story from the top five matchup. Hoosier pass blockers allowed eight quarterback pressure. Right tackle Trey Wedig surrendered three and center Mike Katic allowed two. Left tackle Carter Smith, right guard Bray Lynch and running back Justice Ellison each conceded one as well.
Indiana's only offensive lineman that didn't allow a pressure on Saturday was Tyler Stephens, who was making just his second start of the season at left guard in place of the injured Drew Evans.
"I think he's done a really nice job both games at left guard,” Cignetti said. “I hate that we lost Drew Evans because I'm very high on him and he has a couple of years of eligibility left and he's real tough guy. But Tyler Stevens has stepped in and he's done well."
As Indiana turns its attention to Purdue and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket, the Hoosiers will have to sure up their pass protection. The Boilermakers don't have a win against an FBS opponent this season, however Purdue still ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 20 sacks on the season.
Linebacker Kydran Jenkins and defensive end Will Heldt lead the team in sacks with 6.5 sacks and 5.0 sacks respectively, as both have shown a knack for getting to the quarterback this season.
