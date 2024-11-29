Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Purdue

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week 14 matchup against Purdue.



JIM COYLE

With the latest college football playoff poll out and Indiana landing in the 11th seed it shows that the Hoosiers only need a confident win over the Boilermakers on Saturday to maintain their position. Not to say that they cannot move up with some outside help because they can. But that means Indiana needs to get back to taking care of business and they need to do so in a rivalry game against a team that has absolutely nothing to lose. None of that should matter because Indiana is the better team in every aspect of the game, but sometimes rivalry games change that. I would like to think this Indiana team is mature enough to avoid those types of pitfalls and that they will not have the quarterback protection problems against that that they have had against Michigan and Ohio State. The massive 29 point spread was a little surprising and might put a little more pressure on the Hoosiers. But the one unit that has been pretty consistent all season is the Indiana defense. I expect them to be strong on Saturday. Prediction Indiana wins 34-7

ZACH BROWNING

Indiana needs this game. After a loss a week ago to Ohio State, Indiana needs to take care of business and the Hoosiers should be rewarded with a trip to the College Football Playoff. The Boilermakers, while they've just won one game this season and it was against an FCS opponent, are a dangerous team. For starters, anything can happen in the Old Oaken Bucket game. Second, Purdue took an Illinois team, that's now ranked, to overtime not too long ago. The Boilermakers, if the Hoosiers don't play well, have to ability to make this game close. Despite that, everything we've seen from Curt Cignetti's bunch this season tells me that they'll take care of business on Saturday because that's what they've done all season long agains the teams they've supposed to handle. Purdue may just be the weakest team Indiana has faced all season long. Couple that with the fact that the Hoosiers just lost their first game of the season, and I don't think Cignetti will be looking to hold anything back. I think the weather, it's expected to be in the teens with some potential snow on Saturday, could keep Indiana from completely blowing Purdue out. With that being said, I think the Hoosiers handily take care of the Boilermakers to not only reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket, but to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff as well. Prediction: Indiana wins 42-10

JOSH POS

This game is not going to be close. Curt Cignetti has the full attention of his team as they are in firm control of their own destiny as they play for the Old Oaken Bucket. As it pertains to Purdue, they are simply not built to compete against a team like Indiana. They have been outmatched in all of their FBS game this season and I don’t see this week being any different. Cignetti will have no issue putting as many points as possible to show the CFP committee that his team is worthy of an at large bid and will put it to Purdue early and never let go. Prediction: Indiana Wins 49-6

COLIN MCMAHON