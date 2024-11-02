Advertisement

Published Nov 2, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Michigan State
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
LOOKING AT MICHIGAN STATE

- Game Week Q&A: Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks of IU clash

- Early Look: Getting to know Michigan State

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS

- Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State

- Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Game Preview: Indiana at Michigan State - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can improve to 9-0 against Michigan State

- Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to start at MSU, injury status, timeline

- Cignetti's miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers

- TheHoosierPodcast: The latest on Indiana basketball and Indiana football

- Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National Defensive Player of the Week

- Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week

- Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana at Michigan State

–––––

