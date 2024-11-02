Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Michigan State

in other news
Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall 'one of the luckiest guys in the world'
Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall on Friday night as Marian's head coach to face off against Indiana in an exhibition.
Indiana men's basketball Q&A: Guard Myles Rice
Indiana men's basketball guard Myles Rice spoke with the media on Thursday.
Cignetti's miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers
Rivals' Adam Gorney breaks down what Curt Cignetti's success means on the recruiting front.
Indiana's Malik Reneau named to Karl Malone Award watchlist
Indiana men's basketball forward Malik Reneau has been named to the 2025 Karl Malone Award watchlist.
Week 10 B1G Football Power Rankings - Indiana moves up
Big Ten football power Index entering week 10.
LOOKING AT MICHIGAN STATE
- Game Week Q&A: Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks of IU clash
HEAR FROM CIGNETTI & PLAYERS
- Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's trip to Michigan State
- Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds
STORYLINES TO WATCH
- Game Preview: Indiana at Michigan State - storylines, how to watch
- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can improve to 9-0 against Michigan State
- Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to start at MSU, injury status, timeline
- Cignetti's miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers
- TheHoosierPodcast: The latest on Indiana basketball and Indiana football
- Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National Defensive Player of the Week
- Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National & B1G Defensive Player of the Week
- Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024
STAFF PREDICTIONS
–––––
