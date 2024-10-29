Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds

in other news
Three Takeaways from Indiana's 66-62 Exhibition Victory Over Tennessee
Indiana Basketball opened their 2024-2025 season with a 66-62 victory in a charity exhibition against Tennessee.
Postgame Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, forward Malik Reneau
Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson and forward Malik Reneau spoke with the media.
How it Happened: Indiana defeats Tennessee in charity exhibition
Indiana got the win on the road against Tennessee in its charity exhibition, here's more about the Hoosier victory
Indiana men's basketball will face Kansas from Las Vegas in 2027
Indiana to play Kansas in November of 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
D’Angelo Ponds stars as Indiana vanquishes Washington: ‘He’s just a dog'
D'Angelo Ponds took center stage on Saturday in Indiana's win over Washington.
Indiana football offensive lineman Trey Wedig, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's weekend matchup with Michigan State.
Below are their full Q&As.
