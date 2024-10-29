Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana football offensive lineman Trey Wedig, defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and defensive back D'Angelo Ponds spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's weekend matchup with Michigan State.

Below are their full Q&As.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

