The latest on Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke's injury status, timeline

Indiana football went without its starting quarterback for its week nine win over Washington last weekend at home inside of Memorial Stadium.

Kurtis Rourke was forced to watch from the sidelines on Saturday, as he continued to recover from a thumb injury he sustained in the first half of Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska.

Initial reports indicated that Rourke's injury was not season-ending, however there was no timetable given for his return.

Below is a timeline of Rourke's injury and recovery process. It will be updated as new information is made available.