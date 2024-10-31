The latest on Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke's injury status, timeline

in other news
Indiana football went without its starting quarterback for its week nine win over Washington last weekend at home inside of Memorial Stadium.
Kurtis Rourke was forced to watch from the sidelines on Saturday, as he continued to recover from a thumb injury he sustained in the first half of Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska.
Initial reports indicated that Rourke's injury was not season-ending, however there was no timetable given for his return.
Below is a timeline of Rourke's injury and recovery process. It will be updated as new information is made available.
UPDATE - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Rourke is not expected to play in Indiana's upcoming home game against Washington on Saturday. Thamel noted that Rourke "will return this season," however the timetable is unclear on when he may return for the Hoosiers.
UPDATE - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
On Tuesday morning, Thamel reports that Rourke underwent surgery on his injured right thumb on Monday. In addition to that, Thaeml notes that Rourke's thumb is "improving" and that while he remains "doubtful" for Indiana's week nine clash with Washington, there's growing optimism that Rourke may be back for Indiana's Nov. 2 matchup with Michigan State in East Lansing.
UPDATE - MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
On Monday morning, Thamel reports that Rourke has continued to throw a football over the last couple of days. He adds that there continues to be growing optimism that Rourke could play on Saturday against Michigan State.
Additionally, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti adds the following on Monday.
"Optimistic on Kurtis Rourke, he's thrown the last few days, building up. [His] workload will increase as the week goes on."
UPDATE - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
CBSSports National College Football Reporter, Brandon Marcello, reports that Rourke is "on track" to start this upcoming Saturday when Indiana takes on Michigan State.
UPDATE - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
On Thursday night, during his weekly radio show, Curt Cignetti announced that Rourke will “start and play the game” on Saturday against Michigan State.
