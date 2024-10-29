Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024

Rourke is among the group as an official candidate to win the 2024 Davey O'Brien national Quarterback Award.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Davey O’Brien Foundation revealed the 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 and Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke is among the group as an official candidate to win the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

The list includes 35 quarterbacks with 16 semifinalists coming from the group. The semifinalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

For the fifth straight year, a Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platforms --Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X) -- and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the national selection committee. First-round voting will close Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

Rourke, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, paces the FBS in passer rating (125.3), is the highest-graded passer nationally per Pro Football Focus (91.7), ranks No. 2 nationally in completion percentage (.746) and is tied for No. 4 in the Big Ten lead in passing touchdowns (15) through Week 9.

With 189 yards passing in the first half against Nebraska, he moved his season total to 1,941, which sits No. 22 on Indiana’s single-season list. His 15 passing touchdowns moved him into a tie for No. 10 in the single-season Hoosier charts, as well. His first half efforts set the tone for Indiana’s biggest margin of victory in a Big Ten game in program history, matching a 49-0 win over Minnesota in 1945.

Rourke missed the Week 9 victory over Washington due to injury.

The semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Looking ahead, the three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 26, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 48th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Drew Allar, Penn State, Jr., 6-5, 235, Medina, Ohio

Luke Altmyer, Illinois, Jr., 6-2, 205, Starkville, Miss.

Rocco Becht, Iowa State, So., 6-1, 210, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Carson Beck, Georgia, Sr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.

Max Brosmer, Minnesota, Sr., 6-2, 225, Roswell, Ga.

Bryson Daily, Army West Point, Sr., 6-0, 221, Abernathy, Texas

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Sr., 6-2, 225, Kaysville, Utah

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, Jr., 6-2, 234, Houston, Texas

Quinn Ewers, Texas, Jr., 6-2, 210, Southlake, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, Sr., 6-0, 200, Mililani, Hawaii

Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh, R-Fr., 6-4, 225, Zachary, La.

Josh Hoover, TCU, So., 6-2, 200, Heath, Texas

Blake Horvath, Navy, Jr., 6-2, 195, Hilliard, Ohio

Will Howard, Ohio State, Sr., 6-4, 235, Downingtown, Pa.

Kevin Jennings, SMU, So., 6-0, 185, Oak Cliff, Texas

Avery Johnson, Kansas State, So., 6-2, 192, Wichita, Kan.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Jr., 6-2, 210, Austin, Texas

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-4, 216, Fairhope, Ala.

Maddux Madsen, Boise State, So., 5-10, 201, American Fork, Utah

John Mateer, Washington State, So., 6-1, 219, Little Elm, Texas

Jordan McCloud, Texas State, Sr., 6-0, 205, Tampa, Fla.

Kyle McCord, Syracuse, Sr., 6-3, 220, Mt. Laurel, N.J.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama, Jr., 6-2, 225, Katy, Texas

Chandler Morris, North Texas, Jr., 6-0, 191, Highland Park, Texas

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Jr., 6-2, 200, Lake Charles, La.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, Sr., 6-0, 207, Albuquerque, N.M.

Jake Retzlaff, BYU, Jr., 6-1, 205, Corona, Calif.

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana, Sr., 6-5, 223, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Sr., 6-2, 215, Dallas, Texas

Tyler Shough, Louisville, Sr., 6-5, 225, Chandler, Ariz.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati, So., 6-3, 228, Denton, Texas

Caden Veltkamp, Western Kentucky, So., 6-6, 236, Bowling Green, Ky.

Cam Ward, Miami, Sr., 6-2, 223, West Columbia, Texas

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV, Sr., 6-1, 205, Atlanta, Ga.

Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana, Sr., 6-3, 216, Pleasanton, Calif.