Staff Picks: Indiana at Michigan State

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week 10 matchup against Michigan State.





(Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

This has been pretty easy for me this season as Indiana has pretty much run roughshod over everyone on their schedule. The degree of difficulty is raised this week and that has nothing to do with the questions at quarterback for Indiana. Yes, it will play a big part, but the Hoosiers will go into their first true "hostile environment" this week at 80,000 seat Spartan Stadium, in East Lansing. This is where who is at QB1 for IU comes into play. Kurtis Rourke is built to handle the pressure because of his experience and the complete confidence his coach and teammates have in him. Not to say Tayven Jackson cannot repeat his solid performance from a week ago, but there was a noticeable drop off from the Hoosiers' prolific scoring and play. So, if you can go with your best, do. Trailing Miami by only 3/10's of a point, the Hoosiers are currently the 2nd highest scoring team in the country at 46.5 ppg. Getting that high-flying offense back to hitting on all cylinders going down the stretch will probably help with the "Brand Bias" that Curt Cignetti's team still faces in the AP Poll. In Aidan Chiles, Michigan State offers something Bryant Haines' defense has not seen, at least not to this degree; an opposing QB who is a decent passer (64% comp) and semi-dangerous runner that likes to leave the pocket. But Chiles only has 2 runs of 20 yards >. But this Indiana D-Line has been absolutely relentless on opposing quarterbacks, leading the Big Ten in sacks (24), tackles for loss (54) and rushing yards per game allowed at only 86.1, which is 4th nationally.

If Rourke gets the call for IU how much can he throw? Will Curt Cignetti mix in Tayven Jackson? Will Rourke play at all? Prediction: Indiana wins 41-13

ZACH BROWNING

Indiana faces off against its toughest road test of the season on Saturday. The Rose Bowl was half empty when the Hoosiers took on UCLA, and when Indiana took on Northwestern in Evanston, the Hoosier faithful made up half of the crowd. It will probably be a different story on Saturday in East Lansing, however the Hoosiers should have no problem dispatching the Spartans. Michigan State's offense has struggled this season and with Indiana's defense becoming a turnover-generating machine as of late, a young Aiden Chiles may struggle to limit his interceptions. On the other side of the ball, the Hoosiers' offense has remained potent no matter who is in at quarterback and a large part of that is due to the rushing attack. Indiana has had its way on the ground against pretty much every team it's faced on the season and I don't expect that to change on Saturday. I believe the Hoosiers will once again get out to a fast start. Once they do, the Spartans won't have to offensive firepower to get back into the game. Prediction: Indiana wins 44-10

JOSH POS

This week is Indiana’s first true road test of the Cignetti era. The Rose Bowl and Lake Michigan were awesome but they weren’t raucous atmosphere. Spartan Stadium is much different with its 70,000 capacity. The Hoosiers get Kurtis Rourke back and it’s not only monumental to get their best signal caller back, but it will expand the playbook. Michigan State will be without their best defensive player in Jordan Turner for the first, who was ejected in the second half of their 21-14 loss to Michigan. Chiles is a good quarterback, but inexperienced and Indiana’s defense has been stout all season so I don’t see that changing. Prediction: Indiana wins 38-13

COLIN MCMAHON