Postgame Q&A: Woodson, Knight, players speak following Indiana-Marian

Indiana men's basketball head coach Mike Woodson and guards Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps spoke with the media on Friday night following Indiana's exhibition win over Marian.
Marian men's basketball head coach Pat Knight spoke with the media on Friday night as well.
Below are their full Q&As, as well as transcripts for Woodson's conversation and Newton and Cupps' conversation.
Q. I know it's exhibition game is what it is but on a night when you at least shoot 67.5 percent and just getting in guys' heads about making shots, is there something to be gained from that?
MIKE WOODSON: Again, we didn't shoot it well from the three-point line. We shot it well from twos. You know, we had all about looks and we're going to keep shooting them. You know, eventually they will go in. But you know, what I like most about the game tonight, we defended. We had 33 assists and ten turnovers. So that's a positive.
Q. Bryson had, I want to say, 19 or so. Obviously you have not been shy in how high you are on him. I'm just -- like what has he shown you so far to where you can see the confidence in him and what is he kind of proving to you so far?
MIKE WOODSON: I'm high on everybody on this team, not just Bryson Tucker. He's a young freshman that has got a nice skillset and especially on both ends of the floor. He's long and athletic and he handles the ball. He can score the ball. He can do a lot of things. But he's got to learn the college game, and he's young at it right now and we've just got to keep pushing him in the right direction.
Q. Following up on that, as well, Jakai Newton, both those guys getting minutes and decent nights what did you see in them and their youth and what can they add?
MIKE WOODSON: Jakai, this is the first I'm he's played, which just brought a smile to my face because this young man has been working and working and working to get back, and finally got a chance to get a few minutes and I thought it's positive. You could tell he's rusty. He hasn't played.
But he's a talented young man. You know, I've seen him in practice do things that I knew he could do when we recruited him, and we just got to continue to nurse him and get him back a 100 percent because he's not there yet.
Ballo's the same way. We monitored both of those guys' minutes tonight, and it's going to be that way until we think they are truly comfortable in playing big minutes.
Q. Ballo was able to get it going a little bit more tonight. What impressed you most since he came in here?
MIKE WOODSON: Ballo has proven what he did at Arizona, he's a double-double guy. He's capable of getting you ten points, ten rebounds. I mean, and he plugs the middle up.
So I mean, there's a reason why we went after him hard when he became -- when he went into the portal, and you know, we've just got to keep working with him, get him in tiptop shape because he's not where I want him to be yet and we're going to keep pushing him until he gets there.
But hey, he's headed in the right direction and doing some nice things for our ballclub.
Q. You have four assists tonight for Oumar. Is it a concerted effort to unlock his passing?
MIKE WOODSON: No, he can pass the ball. He's a big man that's been proven that he can pass the ball. I mean, he hits cutters. He plays good buddy ball, like we call. He and Malik are learning each other more and more that they have been together.
And he's unselfish. I mean, it's not just about him thinking he needs to demand the basketball. I mean, he's a good team player that does a lot of good things for your team.
Q. You mentioned the buddy ball and Malik and Oumar. What allows them to coexist on the floor like we saw tonight?
MIKE WOODSON: Again, they both can pass the ball and they both can score down low and they both can handle the basketball. That's a nice combination. We're going to need them to continue to grow together, man, if we're going to be a big-time team.
Q. The depth you showed, ten players scored at least two points. Can you talk about that and how that can help moving forward?
MIKE WOODSON: Again, I mean, this is the deepest team that we've had since I've been here. Knowing that we've got a lot of work in terms of what I'm looking for in a team, and you know, we're not shooting the ball well right now from the three-point line, and that's kind of disturbing.
But you know, I'm not going to harp on it because again, we are getting them up, and coming into the Tennessee game and this game, we had been shooting the three ball really well.
We've just got to keep working at it and get guys comfortable and see where it leads us.
Q. Kanaan and Anthony didn't play tonight, we saw Anthony's knee thing on Sunday. What's up with Kanaan today?
MIKE WOODSON: He's got some bruised ribs. He took a shot in the Tennessee game, and so we just kind of are nursing him back and taking it a day at a time. I mean, eventually he'll be back on the floor.
Q. All the support tonight, what did that mean?
MIKE WOODSON: Not only Steve, we had Nancy Knight back, and I had not seen Ms. Knight in 40 years. It was really nice seeing her.
Steve and I have stayed in contact for many, many years and we talk off and on, so it was great having him back.
And it was nice having Pat back here in Assembly Hall. You know, it's been a while. You know, Pat is special to this program because of his dad and he's gone through it, and to get his mom back here, boy, was kind of special tonight, I think.
Q. Gabe, I know all you guys have kind of watched what Jakai has gone through, trying to get healthy, trying to get back on the floor. It seemed like maybe the happiest moment on the bench is when he hits that one to end the first half. What does it mean as his teammate to watch him?
GABE CUPPS: Back out there playing and contributing cup cup it means a ton just to see all he's been through, all he's been fighting for however many years.
But I couldn't be happier for him. Just always been rooting for him to try to get back on the court. Try to do his thing because I know he's a great player, and how much he loves the game. It's amazing to see.
Q. Jakai, how did it feel for you out there on the court in a game, not a team scrimmage, not practice, an actual game, and just sort of what were the things that made you feel good just working with this group?
JAKAI NEWTON: It was just great to be out there. It's been so long, just realizing that practice shape and games is two different things. I've got to get adjusted to that.
But I feel good from being in practice, and I think it will translate as the season goes on.
Q. Jakai, Coach Woodson has always been trying to correct us a little bit about how good you and Trey are both feeling. In your mind, how do you feel physically? Do you put a percentage on it as to where you're at?
JAKAI NEWTON: I would say I'm 100 percent. I've been limited in practice by the coaches just to keep me healthy but I feel 100 percent.
Q. Gabe with, Bryson Tucker, what stuck out the most as you guys started coming back for practice and starting up the season?
GABE CUPPS: I would say his ability to score the ball. He's just a scorer at heart. He's always trying to get a bucket and just his confidence. He plays with the ease and a flow that's very rare for somebody as a freshman coming in.
So the sky is the limit for Tuck. I think he can do whatever he sets his mind so to.
Q. I want to say, you all were 6-of-25 from three, and 4-of-19 last weekend. How concerning is that in your guys' eyes?
GABE CUPPS: I'm not concerned with it. We have great shooters on the team. We are going to make shots. We trust it. Coaches trust it. Those are going to fall. We know it will.
Q. Following up on Bryson, just like, it sounds simplistic but how important is his energy and activity? Seems like off the ball he's constantly moving into space, attacking the rim and finding places where he can get the ball in good spots. How advanced is that for somebody his age?
JAKAI NEWTON: He's definitely advancing. He's super athletic and he can get to his mid-range and he can shoot the ball. He can be a key player for us going through the season.
Q. Since Myles Rice has come in, what's been the biggest thing that he's helped both of you with since coming in?
GABE CUPPS: Myles is just a great leader, great person. Obviously he's a great basketball player. But I mean, he's done a great job of just bringing energy and life to our team, and then just playing great basketball. He plays the right way. Makes the extra pass. Attacks. Get in transition. But yeah, he's been really good for us, and I think he's only going to get better throughout the season.
Q. For either of you, we knew Oumar would dominate inside but when you see his passing ability, what dimension does he bring to your offense?
JAKAI NEWTON: Brings a whole other level. He's a guy that brings so much attention just by himself. Him being able to kick the ball out to the open man, it's important for us.
–––––
