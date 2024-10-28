Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

Ponds led the defense that stymied the Husky offense and quarterback Will Rogers en route to the 31-17 win on Saturday.

Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week following an outstanding performance in the Hoosiers' week nine victory over Washington

The James Madison transfer had two interceptions in the first half including his first career pick-6 going 67 yards to the house for the game's opening touchdown, the longest defensive touchdown since Jameel Cook Jr. took one 96 yards in 2015.

The two interceptions marked the first time a Hoosier had two interceptions in a game since Jamar Johnson did it in 2020 against Ohio State in Columbus.

In addition to his coverage, Ponds racked up five tackles and 0.5 tackle-for-loss on Saturday afternoon.

Ponds becomes the sixth Indiana defensive back to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the first since the aforementioned Johnson won the award in 2020.

13th ranked Indiana travels up to East Lansing this upcoming weekend to play the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 E.T. on Peacock.