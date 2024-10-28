Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

in other news
Indiana's win over Washington powered by the 'best O-line in the country'
In Indiana’s 31-17 win over Washington, the offensive line allowed the rushing attack to be great, leading to an IU win.
Indiana Defense Suffocates Washington En Route to 31-17 Victory
Saturday was a showcase for Indiana University and its football program, but on the field, the Hoosier defense was
Postgame Q&A: Cignetti, Fisch, players talk Indiana's win over Washington
Curt Cignetti, Jedd Fisch and players spoke with the media following Indiana's win over Washington.
How it Happened: Indiana defeats Washington 31-17 to move to 8-0
Indiana defeats Washington in front of another sellout crowd, moves to 8-0 on the season.
Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Washington
Join the discussion as the Hoosiers take on the Huskies.
Indiana football cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has been named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week following an outstanding performance in the Hoosiers' week nine victory over Washington
Ponds led the defense that stymied the Husky offense and quarterback Will Rogers en route to the 31-17 win on Saturday.
The James Madison transfer had two interceptions in the first half including his first career pick-6 going 67 yards to the house for the game's opening touchdown, the longest defensive touchdown since Jameel Cook Jr. took one 96 yards in 2015.
The two interceptions marked the first time a Hoosier had two interceptions in a game since Jamar Johnson did it in 2020 against Ohio State in Columbus.
In addition to his coverage, Ponds racked up five tackles and 0.5 tackle-for-loss on Saturday afternoon.
Ponds becomes the sixth Indiana defensive back to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the first since the aforementioned Johnson won the award in 2020.
13th ranked Indiana travels up to East Lansing this upcoming weekend to play the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 E.T. on Peacock.
–––––
