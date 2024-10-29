Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds named National Defensive Player of the Week

Earlier this week, Ponds was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after he hauled in a pair of interceptions, including his first career pick six, in Indiana's weekend win over Washington.

DALLAS - After earning weekly accolades from the Big Ten on Monday, sophomore defensive back D’Angelo Ponds was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday (Oct. 29), as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

Ponds grabbed a pair of first half interceptions against the Huskies, with his first Hoosier interception going 67 yards the other way for the game’s opening touchdown. It was his first career pick-6 – college or high school – and is the longest defensive touchdown scored by an IU player since Jameel Cook Jr. took one for 96 yards against FIU in 2015.

His second interception came in the second quarter and set up Indiana’s second scoring drive of the game. The two interceptions versus Washington mark the first multi-interception game by a Hoosier in Big Ten play since Jamar Johnson at Ohio State (2; 2020).

The Miami, Florida, native added five tackles and a half tackle for loss against the Huskies.

He was the highest-graded defensive back in the Power 4 during Week 9 (93.5) per Pro Football Focus. His four-career interception are tied for No. 2 among active FBS true sophomores.

Ponds is the first IU defender to earn the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and second to garner a national defensive award. Linebacker Micah McFadden was tabbed as the Walter Camp Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week in 2020.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards, and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 13 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.