IU Spring Football 2025–Defensive Line Preview, Depth Chart & Superlatives

Bryant Haines’ defense in 2024 was exceptional and was great at continuously bring pressure to the opposing team’s quarterbacks. The defensive line, coached by Defensive Tackles Coach Pat Kuntz and Defensive Ends Coach Buddha Williams, are thirsting to put quarterbacks onto the ground this upcoming season. With some notable additions and losses, Hoosier Huddle is going into spring with more position group previews.

Indiana’s defense prides itself on their ability to rush the quarterback and their effectiveness against the run. The Hoosiers relied on the guys in the trenches last year to disrupt plays and will do so this year, especially with the return of star edge rusher Mikail Kamara who is projected to be one of, if not the best at his position for the upcoming season.

Defensive End

Starters – Mikail Kamara – Redshirt Senior+/Mario Landino – Sophomore

The Hoosiers are blessed to see Mikail Kamara return to the fray as many expected him to leave for the NFL. Kamara is a beast and an integral part of the Hoosiers defense. In 2024, Kamara had 10 sacks, 47 tackles (15 TFL), and two forced fumbles. He steamrolled every offense he went up against and made quarterbacks and running backs fear him. Kamara is a versatile player and was rotated throughout the defensive line as an edge rusher and sometimes as a defensive tackle. This season, Kamara stated that he will be dropping some weight and will most likely fit into the stud position but don’t be surprised if he lines up anywhere on the line. He is Indiana’s key to wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Mario Landino got most of his snaps as a true freshman as a rotation player to keep the defensive line fresh. However, he showed a lot of promise in his first year playing collegiate football. Landino is expected to have an increased role this season and will most likely be one of the starting members of the Hoosiers’ 2025 D-line.

Defensive Tackle

Starters – Hosea Wheeler – Redshirt Senior (transfer from Western Kentucky)/Dominique Ratcliff – Redshirt Senior+

Hosea Wheeler is a veteran player with 40 game appearances and 25 starts during his time at Western Kentucky. In the past two seasons, the 6’3” 300 pounder has 107 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The 2024 Hoosiers were known to be one of the most dominant run defenses in the country and Wheeler is looking to continue that newly started legacy now that James Carpenter and CJ West are no longer with the team.

Dominique Ratcliff is another veteran player the Hoosiers acquired from the transfer portal. With an nearly identical build to Wheeler, Ratcliff will be integral by filling holes and creating disturbance on the front lines. Ratcliff has appeared in 38 games with four starts during his collegiate career with Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette. In his three seasons with the Bobcats, he recorded 66 total tackles and five sacks.

Rotation – Tyrique Tucker – Redshirt Junior/Marcus Burris Jr. – Redshirt Senior

Tyrique Tucker is a great example of how you don’t have to be the starter to make a big impact. Not only did Tucker tear up offensive lines in 2024, but he was crucial in ensuring that the defensive line stayed fresh and healthy. Tucker came over from JMU with Cignetti last year with the hopes of making an impact for the Hoosiers and he did just that. He brought over that winner mentality that so many players talked about fostering at Indiana during last season. In 2024, he recorded 24 total tackles (4.5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. Coach Haines is most likely planning to utilize him in the same way for the 2025 season, but there is always a chance for him to become a starter.

Along with Tucker, Marcus Burris Jr. will be another returning Hoosier that’ll be effective for the defensive line. He’s another key depth piece that you don’t want to underestimate, or else he’ll make you pay. He has made 34 total tackles since joining the Hoosiers in 2023. The 6’5” 286-pound lineman will be rotated into the lineup from time to time during the upcoming season.



