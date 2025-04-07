IU Spring Football 2025–Defensive Line Preview, Depth Chart & Superlatives

Bryant Haines’ defense in 2024 was exceptional and was great at continuously bring pressure to the opposing team’s quarterbacks. The defensive line, coached by Defensive Tackles Coach Pat Kuntz and Defensive Ends Coach Buddha Williams, are thirsting to put quarterbacks onto the ground this upcoming season. With some notable additions and losses, Hoosier Huddle is going into spring with more position group previews.
Losses
CJ West – 42 total tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
James Carpenter – 38 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 pass deflections
Lanell Carr Jr. – 38 total tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections
Jacob Mangum-Farrar – 8 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Venson Sneed Jr. – Transfer Portal
Newcomers
Hosea Wheeler – Transfer from Western Kentucky
Dominique Ratcliff – Transfer from Texas State
Keishaun Calhoun – Freshman
Kyler Garcia – Freshman
Jhrevious Hall – Freshman
Triston Abram – Freshman
Tyrone Burrus Jr. – Freshman
Two-deep
Indiana’s defense prides itself on their ability to rush the quarterback and their effectiveness against the run. The Hoosiers relied on the guys in the trenches last year to disrupt plays and will do so this year, especially with the return of star edge rusher Mikail Kamara who is projected to be one of, if not the best at his position for the upcoming season.
Defensive End
Starters – Mikail Kamara – Redshirt Senior+/Mario Landino – Sophomore
The Hoosiers are blessed to see Mikail Kamara return to the fray as many expected him to leave for the NFL. Kamara is a beast and an integral part of the Hoosiers defense. In 2024, Kamara had 10 sacks, 47 tackles (15 TFL), and two forced fumbles. He steamrolled every offense he went up against and made quarterbacks and running backs fear him. Kamara is a versatile player and was rotated throughout the defensive line as an edge rusher and sometimes as a defensive tackle. This season, Kamara stated that he will be dropping some weight and will most likely fit into the stud position but don’t be surprised if he lines up anywhere on the line. He is Indiana’s key to wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Mario Landino got most of his snaps as a true freshman as a rotation player to keep the defensive line fresh. However, he showed a lot of promise in his first year playing collegiate football. Landino is expected to have an increased role this season and will most likely be one of the starting members of the Hoosiers’ 2025 D-line.
Defensive Tackle
Starters – Hosea Wheeler – Redshirt Senior (transfer from Western Kentucky)/Dominique Ratcliff – Redshirt Senior+
Hosea Wheeler is a veteran player with 40 game appearances and 25 starts during his time at Western Kentucky. In the past two seasons, the 6’3” 300 pounder has 107 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The 2024 Hoosiers were known to be one of the most dominant run defenses in the country and Wheeler is looking to continue that newly started legacy now that James Carpenter and CJ West are no longer with the team.
Dominique Ratcliff is another veteran player the Hoosiers acquired from the transfer portal. With an nearly identical build to Wheeler, Ratcliff will be integral by filling holes and creating disturbance on the front lines. Ratcliff has appeared in 38 games with four starts during his collegiate career with Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette. In his three seasons with the Bobcats, he recorded 66 total tackles and five sacks.
Rotation – Tyrique Tucker – Redshirt Junior/Marcus Burris Jr. – Redshirt Senior
Tyrique Tucker is a great example of how you don’t have to be the starter to make a big impact. Not only did Tucker tear up offensive lines in 2024, but he was crucial in ensuring that the defensive line stayed fresh and healthy. Tucker came over from JMU with Cignetti last year with the hopes of making an impact for the Hoosiers and he did just that. He brought over that winner mentality that so many players talked about fostering at Indiana during last season. In 2024, he recorded 24 total tackles (4.5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. Coach Haines is most likely planning to utilize him in the same way for the 2025 season, but there is always a chance for him to become a starter.
Along with Tucker, Marcus Burris Jr. will be another returning Hoosier that’ll be effective for the defensive line. He’s another key depth piece that you don’t want to underestimate, or else he’ll make you pay. He has made 34 total tackles since joining the Hoosiers in 2023. The 6’5” 286-pound lineman will be rotated into the lineup from time to time during the upcoming season.
Depth
Andrew Turvy is one of the depth players who has been on the Hoosiers for a while. The Indiana native came to Bloomington in 2021. He mostly saw the field appearing on special teams, appearing in 12 games from 2022-23. In 2024, he had 4 tackles (1.5 TFL) and a sack in his 4 games played on defense. In his last year with the Hoosiers, he’ll find a way to make an impact for the team, whether it’s on defense or special teams.
Daniel Ndukwe is a sophomore from Lithonia, Georgia. Standing at 6’3” and weighing 239 pounds, the three-star recruit will provide depth at the edge position and will support Kamara and Landino in 2025.
Ta’Derius Collins is another member of the defensive end supporting cast. Collins returned an interception for 17 yards against Western Illinois in 2024. The 6’4” 250-pound redshirt sophomore will add more depth for the Hoosiers defense. He’s a three-star recruit who was rated a top 20 recruit in Louisiana per 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.
Tyrone Burrus Jr. is one of the new faces to the Hoosiers. The 6’4” 245-pound freshman from Indianapolis is three star prospect who will have the time to develop and get used to his new surroundings while learning from Kamara this season.
William Depaepe is a redshirt freshman from Moline, Illinois. The three-star recruit was rated as a top 25 recruit in Illinois according to 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. He stands at 6’6” and if he utilizes his size, he can be great piece for the Hoosiers’ defense.
Andrew Depaepe is the older brother of William Depaepe. He’s a redshirt sophomore with a similar physical stature as his brother, standing at 6’5” 260 lbs. He originally was at Michigan State and transferred to Indiana last season.
Robby Harrison is a redshirt junior from Greenwood, South Carolina. He had 3 tackles against Michigan in 2023 and recovered a fumble against Western Illinois in 2024.
Keishaun Calhoun, a top 45 prospect in Ohio by ESPN and On3. The three-star recruit is a true freshman who’ll likely use this year to learn from the many veterans on IU’s 2025 squad.
Kyler Garcia is an incoming Freshman from Nashville, Tennessee. He’s already bigger than many weighing 293 pounds. The 6’4” defensive lineman is a three-star recruit and was tabbed a top 100 defensive lineman nationally by ESPN and On3.
Surprises
I believe there will be a lot of surprises when it comes to the Hoosiers’ defensive line in 2025. I saw a lot of potential with the room for growth last season from many players. However, my biggest surprise will most likely be Mario Landino. As a freshman, Landino showed that he has the skills and the grit to compete at a high level. I’m really excited to see how he performs this season with a year of experience under his belt. He’s only a sophomore too, so there is a lot of room for him to grow.
Confidence Level
Last season, the Hoosiers had an outstanding run defense. They swarmed the ball and made those in the offensive backfield feel very uncomfortable. This year, I can see them having the same, if not even more success. Mikail Kamara showed how talented he was last season and I believe he will be faster, stronger, and perform even better when the 2025 season rolls around. There are many capable players on the defensive line making it nearly impossible for opponents to craft a game plan that’ll prevent the Hoosiers’ from causing chaos in the back field. There are too many players with the ability to make a big impact and disrupt plays. So my confidence is high after witnessing their dominance last season.