Hoosiers Add Reed Bailey From Davidson

Indiana fans can be forgiven for a bit of concern with the apparent lack of progress being made at the beginning of Darian DeVries’ tenure. The coaching staff has not been finalized and the Hoosiers missed out on the commitments for visitors Josh Dix (Creighton) and Ryan Conwell (Louisville). Although that concern is understandable, remembering that it is still early into the “offseason” and there is still much to play out. On Sunday, IU received a major shot of optimism as the Hoosiers landed a commitment from coveted big man Reed Bailey from Davidson. The 6’10” senior to be from Massachusetts spent his first three years at Davidson and he was second in the Atlantic 10 in 2024 with 18.8 points per game. Bailey added 6.1 rebounds per game and an extremely impressive 3.8 assists per game. Bailey led the Wildcats in points, rebounds, assists and blocks (although at .8 per game, that is definitely not a strength). Against high-major opponents, Reed Bailey had nine points and four rebounds in 24 minutes and he had 19 and 5 against Gonzaga. The skilled big man can put the ball on the floor and he forces defenses to guard him in the post and as a driver, getting to the line 228 times this past season. When he gets to the line, he converts at a good rate (76.8%) and he’s a capable three-point shooter (41.5% but on only 41 attempts).

During the 2024 season, Bailey went for 20 points or more in 14 different games and he should pair really well with Tucker DeVries to give the Hoosiers a pair of skilled forwards that can dribble, shoot and pass at a high-level. The biggest concern will be defensive ability as opponents shot 60% at the rim this past season while Bailey was in the game. IU will likely need to have a rim-protecting center in the game and allow Reed Bailey to guard power forwards but that could put Tucker DeVries into difficult positions. Again though, it is early in the roster construction process and Bailey is a piece that both Alabama and Kentucky were very interested in so this is a major win for Darian DeVries.

Hoosier Huddle will have ongoing coverage of this commitment and all other IU basketball and football news.