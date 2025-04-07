Indiana Football Visitors List for Tuesday, April 8th

Today, we examine the running back room. IU lost Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton.
On Sunday, IU received a major shot of optimism as the Hoosiers landed a commitment from coveted big man Reed Bailey fro
Savage, a three-star linebacker who received his IU offer way back in September, was impressed with IU’s energy.
Today, we examine two more parts of IU’s talented secondary: safeties and rovers.
Hoosier Huddle is gearing up for the spring with individual position group previews. Today, we examine the linebackers.
Today, we examine the running back room. IU lost Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton.
On Sunday, IU received a major shot of optimism as the Hoosiers landed a commitment from coveted big man Reed Bailey fro
Savage, a three-star linebacker who received his IU offer way back in September, was impressed with IU’s energy.