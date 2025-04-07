Phoenix Stotijn Signs With Indiana Women’s Basketball

Per IUWBB Official Release: Indiana women’s basketball has announced the addition of Phoenix Stotijn to the 2025-26 roster. Stotijn (pronounced stow-tine) has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands native spent her freshman season at Arkansas where she was their third leading scorer averaging 7.2 points per game. She appeared in 21 games while starting the last 12 games of the season for the Razorbacks.

A member of the Netherlands National Team, she competed with the U18 National Team and averaged 15 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game with a 31.9 percent clip from beyond the arc at the 2023 European Championships. Stotijn tallied 27 points in the Netherlands’ win over United Kingdom at the European Championships, hitting seven of nine 3-pointers in just 20 minutes.

She was also played at FIBA 3×3 U17 Europe Cup, leading Netherlands to a fourth-place finish. During her professional stint with for Triple Threat in Holland, she registered 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across eight contests, while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.