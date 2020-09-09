 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 9th
The Hoosier Daily: September 9th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Where Are They Now: Oakes remembers his time with Hoosiers

Illinois OL already familiar with Hoosiers

FORUM Tipoff field set for 2020

2021 top-40 forward Trey Kaufman names top-5

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football: Athletic director believes it's about 'when,' not 'if'-- Indy Star

Anunoby shot highlights IU NBA playoff performances-- The Herald Bulletin

State politicians sign letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to restart sports-- Indiana Daily Student


Shoutouts

Dont forget to checkout Dustin Dopirak's new podcast, as he is a cohost on The 317 Podcast for all things going on sports wise in Indiana. Also check out Query and Schultz on IFC TV keeping you up to date on high school sports in the state of Indiana.

