2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman took one of the final steps in his recruitment on Tuesday by naming a top-five. The Silver Creek (IN) forward narrowed his list to Indiana, Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana State.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the only two campuses that Kaufman had seen up until this last weekend were Indiana and Purdue. This past weekend, however, Kaufman took a trip to Virginia and North Carolina to be able to see both campuses. These were not official visits and any contact with both players and coaches were prohibited. Also, any facilities were off limits unless the building was already unlocked and available for public viewing.

Kaufman has been Indiana's top priority in the 2021 class for most of the recruiting cycle and that remains.