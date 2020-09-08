One of the best days of basketball in the state of Indiana is returning in 2020 as the FORUM Tipoff Classic field was unveiled on Tuesday . This year’s event will take place at Southport HS on Saturday, December 12.

Once again, the field will be loaded with Indiana targets as well as 2021 IU commit Logan Duncomb.

The first big matchup with IU connections is Gary West vs Southport. 2022 four-star forward Jalen Washington will be making his first high profile showing since tearing his ACL last season for Gary West. Indiana was Washington's first major offer. It will be a great chance for Washington to showcase his already well-rounded game after missing most of the first two seasons in his high school career. One part of his game he has really tried to improve on has been the mental aspect, something this high school coach Chris Buggs says will pay off.

"He has really excelled at the mental part of the game and is starting to understand the psychological part of basketball," Buggs previously told TheHoosier. "It's rare but when he comes back he is going to be a much better player and much smarter player."

The final two games of the day feature some of the most talented big men in the Midwest. Silver Creek is led by top 2021 Indiana target Trey Kaufman as they face off against 2021 Purdue commit and Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst.

The last game of the day features Ohio’s top team, Cincinnati Moeller and Indiana pledge Logan Duncomb. Duncomb is IU's lone 2021 commit. Duncomb was impressive all summer long for Indiana Elite (IN) and topped off the AAU season with a 29-point performance in the 'Battle of the Brands' matchup against Indy Heat. 2022 wing Evan Mahaffey, someone who has been in contact with IU, also will take the court for Moeller. goes up against Lawrence North. The Wildcats will most likely be led by junior and Indiana target C.J. Gunn. Gunn came off to the bench a season ago but looks to play a major role this season for LN.