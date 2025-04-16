Numbers That Matter: 2025 Indiana Football Spring Game

We are one day away from Indiana’s spring game and I have a matchup to keep an eye on.
For the Spring Game coming up however, we don’t have many numbers or stats to look at yet! So, we can have a bit of fun.
Redshirt-Sophomore Kicker Nico Radicic looks to build on last season's success heading into the 2025 season.
It’s not often you see a story about a long snapper, even more rare to find one who has a routine as complex as Mark's
For a man that now makes his living using his feet, Mitch McCarthy was not always solely focused on punting the football
We are one day away from Indiana’s spring game and I have a matchup to keep an eye on.
For the Spring Game coming up however, we don’t have many numbers or stats to look at yet! So, we can have a bit of fun.
Redshirt-Sophomore Kicker Nico Radicic looks to build on last season's success heading into the 2025 season.