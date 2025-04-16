Indiana Football Spring Game Matchup to Watch

While the importance of spring games has been diminished greatly over the past couple years, not only at Indiana but across college football, it still serves as a great opportunity to see some new faces on the roster and how things stack up going into the offseason. We’ll be watching everything tomorrow, but I think the matchup I am most excited to see comes in the Indiana secondary versus the Indiana wide receiving corps.

There are two main names returning for the Hoosiers receiving room, Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper. The 31st and 57th ranked receivers by Pro Football Focus receiving grades, respectively, both return and will be experienced targets for new signal caller Fernando Mendoza to find. We have already seen clips of Omar Cooper finding the endzone in scrimmage highlight videos that Indiana Football has posted on social media.

There is also EJ Williams, a familiar name but not a familiar contributor to last year’s squad. After electing to enter the transfer portal last season, Williams eventually found his way back to Indiana. The former Clemson transfer has been around winning programs and liked what he had seen from Curt Cignetti’s team. He still has aspirations to play in the NFL one day – he just needs to stay healthy.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of good football teams,” said Williams about Indiana. “I don’t know want to sound cocky, but with the way dudes practice and the way that they work hard, you know what it looks like. You know you’re going to have a good season.”

The other name we expected to have an impact out of the slot was Tyler Morris, a transfer from Michigan. Unfortunately, he is one of the only casualties we have heard come out of spring practice this year – a non-contact knee injury will have him out for the entire season. So, who will fill in for him in the slot? Is LeBron Bond, a true freshman, ready for this big of a role?