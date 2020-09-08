Marist (IL.) High School offensive lineman Danny McGuire is already quite familiar with the Hoosiers as his sister attends Indiana and he is looking forward to learning more about the football program following his recent offer.

“I’ve seen the campus and everything that goes into being a normal student at the school,” McGuire told TheHoosier.com recently.

In addition to the Hoosiers, McGuire has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Michigan State, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan. He’s also drawn attention from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.