Illinois OL already familiar with Hoosiers
Marist (IL.) High School offensive lineman Danny McGuire is already quite familiar with the Hoosiers as his sister attends Indiana and he is looking forward to learning more about the football program following his recent offer.
“I’ve seen the campus and everything that goes into being a normal student at the school,” McGuire told TheHoosier.com recently.
In addition to the Hoosiers, McGuire has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Michigan State, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan. He’s also drawn attention from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa.
In addition to his sister, Indiana is also home to former Marist players Gavin McCabe, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman and redshirt sophomore tight end Turon Ivy, Jr. The prior Marist connections and midwest recruiting success Indiana has had over the years, play a role in McGuire's recruitment and intrigue in Indiana.
“Indiana intrigues me because of the Marist pipeline there. They obviously do well recruiting the Chicago area. I knew they were interested, but I wasn’t expecting an offer right away, so it was a good surprise. Indiana is definitely up there,” McGuire said.
