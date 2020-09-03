TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: September 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Florida standout Jamari Lyons 'very pleased' with IU offer
Indiana officially welcomes Kenya Hunter to staff
Four-star 2022 OL Aamil Wagner recaps a busy Sept. 1
Tweets of the Day
Houston’s own @Mackenzie_71 has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list!#IUFB | #BigMenLeadTheWay pic.twitter.com/FkyfwMoZWd— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2020
"Have a night!" pic.twitter.com/GriYz1lHsD— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 2, 2020
Archie Miller is excited about the hiring of Kenya Hunter as co-associate coach #iubbhttps://t.co/SfUy9Lvbyk— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 2, 2020
Big Ten strength coaches like Aaron Wellman are currently trying to prepare athletes for an unorthodox competition calendar. Just knowing the start date would help them mitigate injury risk. #iufbhttps://t.co/Taj8Yv3sM2— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 2, 2020
2022 Jalen Hood Schifino of Montverde (FL) has now been offered by Indiana #AbsoluteBasketball— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 2, 2020
Headlines
WELLMAN WOULD LIKE CLARITY ON B1G START DATE SOONER RATHER THAN LATER-- Hoosier Sport Report
IU makes Hunter hire official-- Crimson Quarry
IU football remains focused on physical development under new strength coach Aaron Wellman-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Field Hockey Announces Newest Signing Class-- IU Athletics
Indiana’s Sergio Gonzalez Coaches for ‘Keeps’-- IU Athletics
----
