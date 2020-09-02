Indiana officially announced the addition of assistant coach Kenya Hunter to the coaching staff on Wednesday. It had been reported a little over a week ago that Hunter would be joining the staff. Hunter brings roughly 20 years of experience to Bloomington, with previous stops at Georgetown, Nebraska, Xavier and Duquesne before his most recent stop at UConn.

Archie Miller addressed the hiring of Kenya Hunter: "I'm excited to be able to add Kenya to our staff and partner with him again. He is a great person who will fit in seamlessly with our staff, players and university community. Kenya is the full package when it comes to the profession. He's a great teacher and developer on and off of the floor. His ability to relate to players and make them better is second to none. "He's experienced success from some of the best coaches and programs in the ACC, A10, Big East and Big Ten, which will make an impact immediately on us." "Personally, we've been close for a long time and our familiarity with each other is going to be fun. We are proud to welcome Johncie, Jaylin and Kendall to Bloomington and our proud program."