In-Depth: What Kenya Hunter brings to Indiana
After a few week long search, Indiana found its guy in Kenya Hunter. The former UConn assistant coach will join Indiana's bench this upcoming year and take the place of former assistant Bruiser Flint, who left for Kentucky.
Hunter brings roughly 20 years of experience to Bloomington, with previous stops at Georgetown, Nebraska, Xavier and Duquesne before UConn. Indiana wanted a proven recruiter and that's exactly what it gets with Hunter.
With the loss of Bruiser Flint and a notable east coast recruiter, Hunter joins Brian Roberts as two successful recruiters in the east, something IU was looking for.
