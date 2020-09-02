Florida standout Jamari Lyons 'very pleased' with IU offer
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The recent success that Indiana has had in football is a major drawing point for Florida defensive standout Jamari Lyons.
The three-star defensive lineman out of Viera High School in Florida, will have an opportunity to learn more about the Hoosiers and the success head coach Tom Allen and his staff have had following his offer on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
"I have only heard great things about Indiana. They have had major success in the past, and the program has always been one of the tops. During the call, I was very pleased to be able to meet the coach," Lyons told TheHoosier.com.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound standout said he sees himself as a defensive tackle at the next level, and the Indiana coaches have liked what they see on film.
"Coaches have been telling me that I would play defensive tackle and that my speed off the ball and beast mentality on the field is great and just what they are looking for," Lyons said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news