The recent success that Indiana has had in football is a major drawing point for Florida defensive standout Jamari Lyons.

The three-star defensive lineman out of Viera High School in Florida, will have an opportunity to learn more about the Hoosiers and the success head coach Tom Allen and his staff have had following his offer on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

"I have only heard great things about Indiana. They have had major success in the past, and the program has always been one of the tops. During the call, I was very pleased to be able to meet the coach," Lyons told TheHoosier.com.