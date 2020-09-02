Completely unexpected. That is how Connor Jones, a three-star offensive lineman from Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado summed up his phone call from Indiana University offensive line coach Darren Hiller Tuesday morning.

"The call and offer from Coach Hiller was extremely unexpected. I'm extremely excited to be a guy that Coach Hiller sees value in and can't wait to see how this all plays out in my journey," Jones told TheHoosier.com. "I was excited and honored when he called me. I know he had been following me on Twitter for a bit, so I assumed he was liking what he was seeing, but I was definitely surprised. It is a huge blessing to be in this position."