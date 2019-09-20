The Hoosier Daily: September 20
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Hoosiers search for answers in run game as Big Ten play looms
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Connecticut
Hoosiers by the Numbers: Peyton Hendershot, Stevie Scott, previewing UConn
Nick Westbrook's lack of targets proves surprising for Indiana
BTN Tailgate to air live in Bloomington for UConn game Saturday
Tweets of the Day
#iubb great Eric Anderson will be inducted into the @IUHoosiers Hall of Fame tomorrow night.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 19, 2019
Story: https://t.co/kOeZq6Qn6h pic.twitter.com/Z688mzqr4M
Richard Pitino and #Gophers staff saw Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia and Hopkins’ Kerwin Walton on Thursday. Kansas also came to see both touted 2020 MN prospects. @StribSports pic.twitter.com/xg9TkGWYeR— Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) September 20, 2019
"He got us straight to work. No games being played."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2019
Your Hoosiers: LEO featuring @IU_CoachBallou #IUFB pic.twitter.com/l3UsDH9j36
While I have you here, feel free to subscribe to https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh's new YouTube channel (either while watching the posted video or at this link). #iufb https://t.co/S052U8IkMg— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 19, 2019
Situation with redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. still somewhat up in the air ahead of UConn, but Tom Allen said Penix has participated in practice some. Mostly spending his time rehabbing. #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 19, 2019
Arizona 2020 defensive end Jason Harris receives an #iufb offer. He’s 6-foot-7 and is rated as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the class. https://t.co/KKd3QAardu— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 20, 2019
On passing downs (2nd and 8 or more and 3rd/4th and 5 or more) against OSU, Indiana had a success rate of just 10%. The only time they've been worse since the start of 2013 was Zander Diamont's first start against #8 MSU in 2014. #iufb— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 19, 2019
In the last 20 years #IUFB is the only B1G team to beat both a ranked SEC team on the road and a ranked Pac-12 team on the road. Can you name the two teams IU beat?— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) September 19, 2019
#Eagles won't let Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) catch but he's throwing now. pic.twitter.com/d1MDODyFnG— Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) September 19, 2019
Headlines
Penix's status remains unclear heading into UConn -- Hoosier Sports Report
2019-20 ITH Big Ten season preview: Nebraska -- Inside The Hall
Hoosiers Extra: Player to watch and mailbag ahead of UConn -- The Herald Times
IU Notebook: Decision on Penix's status coming soon -- The Herald Bulletin
With Big Ten play looming, UConn gives IU one final chance to adjust -- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers receiver unable to build on strong opener -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Indiana Football vs UConn: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind
----
