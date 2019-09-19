Fifth-year senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook has just six receptions in three games this season after leading Indiana with 590 yards last year. It’s no secret that Kalen DeBoer’s offensive system gives Indiana quarterbacks the ability to spread the ball to multiple receivers, but Westbrook was expected to be a meaningful contributor to the passing attack in 2019.



Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of the team's season-opener against Ball State. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Two seasons ago, Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook suffered a season ending ACL injury on the first play of the year against Ohio State. After missing the entirety of 2017, he returned to the Hoosiers’ lineup last season and eventually posted a five-catch performance against the Buckeyes, going for 109 yards and a touchdown. Westbrook led the team with 590 yards to go along with 42 receptions last season, just one year after his injury. With the addition of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to the Indiana coaching staff, Indiana’s veteran pass catcher was poised to succeed in a new, pass-heavy offense. Last week against the Buckeyes, his trio of catches accounted for just 31 yards. Westbrook’s inconsistency has been alarming, but why has he been so largely ineffective in the first three games this season? “He just needs to rise up and make those big plays, and he knows that,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said of Westbrook. He’s caught just six total passes this season. Three in the season-opener against Ball State, and three last week in a loss to Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver went without a catch in a 52-0 blowout of Eastern Illinois in week two, and has registered a total of 136 yards receiving this season. Even more alarming is that more than half of his 136 yards this season came on one play: a 75-yard touchdown reception against Ball State

His ability to haul in deep throws has been evident throughout his collegiate career. Pro Football Focus made note that Westbrook led all returning Big Ten receivers in passer rating when thrown to on passes of 20 yards or more.





Indiana's Nick Westbrook produced on deep targets last season with a 123.1 passer rating on 20+ yard targets. pic.twitter.com/oQvNBN9LX5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2019