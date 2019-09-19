News More News
Hoosiers by the Numbers: Peyton Hendershot, Stevie Scott, previewing UConn

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Pro Football Focus maintains one of the most detailed databases on the internet, and TheHoosier.com has access to use the information in preview of Indiana's week four game against Connecticut.

Peyton Hendershot's success, Stevie Scott's struggles, Connecticut's ugly game against Illinois and more are discussed to set the scene for Saturday's matchup.

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has the highest Pro Football Focus receiving grade among pass catchers in the Big Ten with at least 10 targets in 2019. (USA Today Images)
Peyton Hendershot is succeeding at a conference level

Tight end Peyton Hendershot has been countlessly praised for his efforts in the passing game and often deflects to wanting to be a complete tight end to earn trust in areas outside of the passing game, but among all pass-catchers in the Big Ten with at least 10 targets, Hendershot has the best receiving grade.

In three games, Hendershot has 13 catches. He had 15 catches in 10 games in 2018. Along with his catches, he’s eclipsed his yardage total from last season as well, recording 192 receiving yards, and also matched his touchdown total, with two.

Everything from here on out is unfamiliar territory statistically for Hendershot, as he approaches heights unseen by an Indiana tight end this decade. Former Indiana tight end Ted Bolser recorded 445 receiving yards in 2012, which still stands as the most yards by an IU tight end after the year 2010.

Hendershot is also rated third-best in dropped passes, while three IU wide receivers – Nick Westbrook, Whop Philyor and Donavan Hale, in that order – are rated in the seven worst grades for dropped passes in the Big Ten.

