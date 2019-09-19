The Big Ten Network's version of ESPN College GameDay will be in Bloomington for the Hoosiers' game against Connecticut on Saturday. It marks the first time in three years that the show will air at Indiana.

The big Ten Network announced that for the first time in three years, BTN Tailgate will air live from Bloomington on Saturday before Indiana takes on Connecticut in Memorial Stadium. The set is scheduled to air 10 a.m. to noon.

The show is intended to be the Big Ten Network's version of ESPN's College GameDay, so fans are encouraged to bring signs and attend the show as free event that will feature free Chick-fil-A provided by IU Athletics for a limited time and will also include music, games and coffee.

The set will be located on the west side of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and is timed to begin shortly after "The Walk." The hosts scheduled to be at the event are Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Michelle McMahon.

The last time BTN Tailgate was located in Bloomington was Oct. 15, 2016, when Indiana welcomed in Nebraska for Homecoming.