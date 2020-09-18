 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 18th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 18th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Big Ten return-to-play

No better time than 2020 for IU's 'signature' win

Updated 2022 Rivals150: Where IU targets landed

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU FORMALIZES PLAN FOR ELECTION DAY AS A DAY OFF-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen pondering effect of empty stadiums on games this fall-- Crimson Quarry

IU announces Election Day off-- The Herald Bulletin

Kravitz: Big Ten Conference listened and adapted so let’s appreciate that-- The Athletic Indiana


Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

