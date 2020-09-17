Updated Rivals150 rankings week continues, this time with the class of 2022. Multiple Indiana targets on the move in the updated rankings, and some making their first appearance in the top-150. Below is the list of the Indiana targets for 2022. *** Updated 2021 Rivals150 ***

Bruce Thornton; PG

Current: 17 Previous: 18

Indiana top point guard target Bruce Thornton is one of the top point guards in the entire country. He is someone who can come in from day one and start at the Big Ten level. His high school coach is also good friends with IU assistant Mike Roberts.

AJ Casey; PF

Current: 20 Previous: 20

AJ Casey is one of the most talented hybrid forwards in the class and just recently transferred to Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young. Casey was also AAU teammates last year with IU target Jalen Washington.

Zion Cruz; CG

Current: 21 Previous: 23

While he is listed as a shooting guard, Zion Cruz can play both on and off of the ball which fits into Archie Miller's desire to have multiple ball handlers on the floor at all times.

Jalen Washington; PF

Current: 23 Previous: 24

A ranking that shows just how talented Jalen Washington is, the four-star forward has missed more time in his high school career than he has actually played. He is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last year.

Justice Williams; PG

Current: 24 Previous 22

Justice Williams will be attending national power Montverde Academy (FL) this upcoming year. He is yet another point guard that IU has offered and has a good relationship with in the early stages.

Jalen Hood-Schifino; SG

Current: 33 Previous: 33

Jalen Hood-Schifino is another guard in the 2022 class that can create and make tough shots. He was part of the string of seven offers that Indiana extended just a few weeks ago.

Shawn Phillips; C

Current: 51 Previous: 43

Shawn Phillips, originally from Dayton, Ohio, will be transferring to Ypsi Prep, a new prep school in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He will be teammates with No. 1 overall prospect Emoni Bates.

Favour Aire; C

Current: 52 Previous: 44

Favour Aire is the most recent offer for Indiana and is one of the group of DMV offers from Kenya Hunter. Aire is still a bit raw offensively but has all of the tools to be a high-impact player on the defensive end immediately.

Justin Taylor; SF

Current: 63 Previous: 53

Another DMV offer, Justin Taylor is best known for his shooting ability but is a terrific all-around player. While he doesn't have a strong prior relationship with Kenya Hunter, Hunter is well aware of Taylor's game.

Rodney Rice; PG

Current: 74 Previous: 65

Another member of the Kenya Hunter offer list, Rodney Rice hails from the DMV area and will be the newest member of the DeMatha powerhouse. The 6-foot-4 point guard has a perfect mix of playmaking and shot making.

Isaac McKneely; SG

Current: 94 Previous: 78

The West Virginia native is one of the better shot creators in the 2022 class. Originally thought to be tough to get out of the state, Indiana has pushed very hard with Isaac McKneely and is one of the main schools in his recruitment.

Alex Karaban; SF

Current: 120 Previous: 100

Another member of the northeast group that Indiana has zoned in on, Alex Karaban comes from the same high school that IU assistant Mike Roberts and former players Noah Vonleh, Tom Coverdale, Steve Hart and Pat Knight attended.

D'Ante Davis; SG

Current: 126 Previous: 108

D'Ante Davis is brothers with current Louisville freshman De'Andre Davis and while he isn't going to just follow in his brother's footsteps, Louisville is going to be a tough team to beat.

CJ Gunn; SG

Current: 132 Previous: NR