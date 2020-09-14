The Rivals150 rankings were updated for the class of 2021 on Monday and saw movement for IU commit Logan Duncomb as well as multiple targets. Below is the list of the Indiana targets for 2021.

INDIANA 2021 COMMITS

Logan Duncomb; C

Current: 88 Previous: 139

Logan Duncomb is Indiana's lone commit in the 2021 class and saw his ranking soar in the updated Rivals150. Now up to No. 88 in the rankings and will be a four-star prospect once the star rankings are updated. The Ohio standout is coming off of a very productive summer for Indiana Elite (IN) in the shortened event schedule. His standout performance came at the end of the season in his last game when facing Indy Heat (IN) in the 'Battle of the Brands' matchup. He posted a game-high 29 points when facing Purdue commit Caleb Furst. Duncomb has steadily improved since his junior season ended. Last year, however, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for Moeller (OH). Overall, Duncomb was the biggest riser in the entire 2021 class, up 51 spots.

REMAINING TARGETS

Hunter Sallis; PG

Current: 6 Previous: 11

Indiana got involved in the recruitment of Hunter Sallis late, as an offer was extended just last month. Sallis had already cut his list from over 30 offers to a top-12 earlier in the summer. The offer was extended due to IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter's ties to Sallis when he was an assistant coach at Nebraska. While Indiana has an uphill battle, there could be some traction in the five-star's recruitment due to the relationship with Hunter.

Aminu Mohammed; SG

Current: 15 Previous: 13

One of the quietest recruitments of a five-star, Aminu Mohammed has always stayed roughly the same in the Rivals150 rankings. Always between 11 and 15, Mohammed has had Indiana near the top of his list for quite some time, with very few updates over the last few months. The five-star guard has noted he will be making a decision in late November or early December and while IU has been listed as the 'favorite', there isn't a strong vibe which way he leans at the moment.

Bryce Hopkins; SF

Current: 30 Previous: 34

After being committed to Louisville for nearly eight months, Hopkins reopened his recruitment earlier this summer. Indiana was involved in Hopkins original recruitment and are one of a few programs near the top of his list the second time around, with Kentucky being the team to beat. Hopkins had previously visited Indiana and had a strong connection to the coaching staff, something that hasn't changed.

Trey Kaufman; PF

Current: 32 Previous: 39

Indiana's top target in the class of 2021 is Trey Kaufman. The 6-foot-8 forward released a top-five last week which included Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Purdue and Indiana State. Kaufman's stock has increased every month since the end of his junior year. Spending most of his time in the Rivals150 in the 80's, Kaufman has been one of the biggest risers since the start of the summer. The main knock on Kaufman had been his athleticism. While he has always been athletic, he has vastly improved his vertical and second jump ability over the last few months, taking his game to the next level.

Mason Miller; PF

Current: 67 Previous: 64

Mason Miller has been extremely quiet on the recruiting trail. The four-star forward has a core group of Indiana, Creighton, Ohio State and TCU heavily involved as well as Florida, but has kept everything close to the chest. Miller's dad, Mike Miller, played at Florida and previously coached at Memphis. He has a strong connection to IU assistant Tom Ostrom as he served as a video coordinator on Billy Donovan's staff when Miller was at Florida.

Blake Wesley; SG

Current: 96 Previous: 95