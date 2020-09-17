Indiana is coming off of its best season in nearly three decades, finding themselves in the AP Top-25 for the first time since 1994. The Hoosiers even won eight games for the first time since 1993. What they didn't do, however, was get that 'signature' win that everyone has been talking about.

While Indiana is no laughing stock in the Big Ten like it used to be, in order to gain the national respect that it is seeking, a win against the top tier of the conference is necessary, and something even IU is talking about.

But, in 2020, the chance of getting that win could be at an all-time high. Not only is Indiana bringing back the majority of its eight-win team from last year but it also has the help of empty stadiums. And Tom Allen knows it.

"Per the schedule, we do have to go to Ohio State this year, to Michigan, those kinds of things are unique and different," Allen said. "I know just in talking to other teams who have played in those situations, it's kind of taken away that strong homefield advantage you usually get for those teams that have such large stadiums and they usually are full when you play against them."

Indiana is just 1-16 against programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State since 2016. Since Tom Allen has taken over as the head coach, however, that record is 0-13.

"I think there's no question that's going to be a variable because that's a huge advantage those teams have when they 100-plus thousand fans in attendance," Allen said of teams having packed stadiums. "Just the energy you get from that as a home team, there's no question it makes it really hard to play there."