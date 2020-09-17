WATCH: Tom Allen reacts to Big Ten return-to-play
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon following the announcement of the Big Ten return-to-play.
He gave his reaction to the news, how IU's players have dealt with a 'rollercoaster' offseason and the best way to move forward.
The Big Ten has yet to release the updated 2020 football schedule, but are expected to later this week.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.