Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon following the announcement of the Big Ten return-to-play.

He gave his reaction to the news, how IU's players have dealt with a 'rollercoaster' offseason and the best way to move forward.

The Big Ten has yet to release the updated 2020 football schedule, but are expected to later this week.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.