TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 17th

The Hoosier Daily: September 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosiers continue to build for 2022
Sources: Big Ten reverses course, will play college football this fall
Big Ten football returning to play with strengthened medical protocol
Tom Allen: 'We look forward to the 2020 Big Ten football season'
SEC schools finding Ohio four-star Alex Afari
Barry Alvarez speaks about Big Ten football returning
Allen, Citing "Rollercoaster" Offseason, Ready to Get Back to Football
Division 1 council to approve Nov. 25 college basketball start date
Tweets of the Day
#Titans promote WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to 53-man roster— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 16, 2020
Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/m8X6nYpa8k
HOW BEAUTIFUL! THE INDIANA HOOSIERS ARE BACC BABY🤪 GO CRAZEEEE @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/ab1dy92bhe— Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) September 16, 2020
So, some newsy bits at the end of that newser:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 16, 2020
1) IU will begin its own daily testing tomorrow, take that into the Big Ten's start date of Sept. 30.
2) IU has not had an opt-outs up to now.
3) Per Tom Allen's understanding, Big Ten bowl field remains intact. #iufb
Per the NCAA:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020
- Teams can participate in the following:
*24 RS games & a 3 game MTE
*25 RS games & a 2 game MTE
*25 RS games & NO MTE.
- Min. number of games is 13
- Practice officially starts on 10/14
- Teams are allowed 8 hours a week of on-court workouts, starting 9/21 https://t.co/4GIhIsXOkT
The 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on November 25.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 16, 2020
As Dan Gavitt said last week, 76% of all Division-I schools will have either finished their fall semester completely or released the general student body from in-person instruction by that date. Key point.
Bad news for 2021 recruiting prospects: The NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period through January 1. More from @AdamGorney: https://t.co/vxnbuxUfTV— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) September 17, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Big Ten re-start leaves no margin for error for players, students and communities-- Indy Star
HOOSIER FOOTBALL EXCITED FOR CHANCE TO PLAY IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report
NCAA Division I Council announces new start date for college basketball season-- Crimson Quarry
Big Ten votes to restart football Oct. 24-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten to play football after all? Why we’re here, and what’s next-- The Hoosier Network
Allen & Dolson Statements on Big Ten Football Return-- IU Athletics
Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference & Transcript-- IU Athletics
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
