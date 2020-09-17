TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

So, some newsy bits at the end of that newser: 1) IU will begin its own daily testing tomorrow, take that into the Big Ten's start date of Sept. 30. 2) IU has not had an opt-outs up to now. 3) Per Tom Allen's understanding, Big Ten bowl field remains intact. #iufb

Per the NCAA: - Teams can participate in the following: *24 RS games & a 3 game MTE *25 RS games & a 2 game MTE *25 RS games & NO MTE. - Min. number of games is 13 - Practice officially starts on 10/14 - Teams are allowed 8 hours a week of on-court workouts, starting 9/21 https://t.co/4GIhIsXOkT

The 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on November 25. As Dan Gavitt said last week, 76% of all Division-I schools will have either finished their fall semester completely or released the general student body from in-person instruction by that date. Key point.

Bad news for 2021 recruiting prospects: The NCAA has extended its recruiting dead period through January 1. More from @AdamGorney : https://t.co/vxnbuxUfTV

