 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 17th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 03:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 17th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Hoosiers continue to build for 2022

Sources: Big Ten reverses course, will play college football this fall

Big Ten football returning to play with strengthened medical protocol

Tom Allen: 'We look forward to the 2020 Big Ten football season'

SEC schools finding Ohio four-star Alex Afari

Barry Alvarez speaks about Big Ten football returning

Allen, Citing "Rollercoaster" Offseason, Ready to Get Back to Football

Division 1 council to approve Nov. 25 college basketball start date

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Big Ten re-start leaves no margin for error for players, students and communities-- Indy Star

HOOSIER FOOTBALL EXCITED FOR CHANCE TO PLAY IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report

NCAA Division I Council announces new start date for college basketball season-- Crimson Quarry

Big Ten votes to restart football Oct. 24-- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten to play football after all? Why we’re here, and what’s next-- The Hoosier Network

Allen & Dolson Statements on Big Ten Football Return-- IU Athletics

Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference & Transcript-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

