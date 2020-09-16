Tom Allen: 'We look forward to the 2020 Big Ten football season'
For weeks, Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen was sharpening the ax, getting ready for the upcoming 2020 season.
The wait is over, as the Big Ten announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, that a football season will take place this fall with the first games expected to be played the weekend of Oct. 24.
While a schedule has not been released, Allen and Indiana University director of athletics Scott Dolson both welcomed the news with open arms.
In a release, Allen said,
"We are beyond excited to get back on the football field. Our players have kept their focus and attacked workouts waiting for this day. Thank you to President McRobbie, Scott Dolson and our medical staff for their relentless efforts to make it safe for all of us to return. I also want to thank Aaron Wellman and his staff for keeping our team sharp and our coaching staff for all of their tireless work. We look forward to the 2020 Big Ten football season!"
Dolson was just as thrilled, stating that Indiana has relied on and followed the guidance of its "expert medical professionals" in determining what the next step would be in terms of resuming football.
"I am very confident in their recommendations, and appreciate their dedication to keeping our students, coaches, fans and communities safe. I also want to thank President McRobbie, who has provided tremendous leadership and has been a great support throughout this process. Finally, I am thrilled for Coach Allen and our student-athletes, who have shown tremendous resiliency and focus. This is an exciting day," Dolson said in a release.
