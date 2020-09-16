 Hoosiers continue to build for 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 07:07:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosiers continue to build for 2022

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

With the 2021 recruiting class almost full, Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen and his staff continue to turn their attention to the future and the Class of 2022.

Recently, the Hoosiers extended another wave of offers to talented players from across the country, including three who play at John Paul II in Plano, Texas.

Here is a look at the recent offers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}