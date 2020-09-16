On Wednesday, the Division 1 council approved the start date for the college basketball season for Nov. 25. The two dates that were reported to have the best support was No. 21 and Nov. 25.

According to reports, the NCAA has voted to keep the recruiting dead period until Jan. 1 of 2021, which means no face-to-face contact with recruits. Recruits can still visit campuses on their own with self guided tours.

On the court, there will be no preseason scrimmages or exhibitions leading up to the season and the regular-season schedule will be reduced by four gamea. Teams can start practicing as much as 12 hours per week starting Sept. 21.

Per NCAA rules, teams can begin its full practice schedule 42 days prior to the start of the season, meaning Oct. 14 will serve as the start of college basketball's 'preseason'.

Indiana is scheduled to participate in the Maui Invitational which had original dates of Nov. 23-25 and it is unclear if and when the event will take place.