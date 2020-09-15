 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 15th
football

The Hoosier Daily: September 15th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Three & Out: Lawrence North suffers first loss

Rivals Rankings Week: The five biggest movers in the Rivals150

Texas standout safety looks to carry the football mantle for family

Updated Rivals150 Rankings: Where IU prospects landed

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Hometown IU TE commit developing as a senior-- The Herald Bulletin

OPINION: A clueless sports fan recreates NRG Stadium’s Battle Red Tacos-- Indiana Daily Student

DIPRIMIO: Kenya Hunter Aims To Help Indiana Win Championships-- IU Athletics

Rumor: Pacers expected to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach-- Yahoo Sports


Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

