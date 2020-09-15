TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 15th

The Hoosier Daily: September 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Three & Out: Lawrence North suffers first loss
Rivals Rankings Week: The five biggest movers in the Rivals150
Texas standout safety looks to carry the football mantle for family
Tweets of the Day
Would have to assume the Maui Invitational will follow with some sort of plan similar to this. Indy and Asheville, NC have been two places rumored as potential locations. #iubb https://t.co/1CywV8hEbL— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 14, 2020
Sources: The 2020 Maui Invitational is expected to take place in either Asheville or Indianapolis. Decision could come as early as this week.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 14, 2020
Field includes North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Alabama, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson.
🚨 Signing Alert🚨— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 14, 2020
Congratulations to Freddie McSwain Jr (@Mcswain_Jr21) on signing with the Oberwart Gunners (@GunnersOberwart🇦🇹) of Austria's Österreichische Basketball Bundesliga (Austria's top tier league)!#iubb
DP on B1G: "The Presidents and Chancellors will vote today. Mich. probably not going to play, Mich. St. not going to play, Maryland's probably [won't] play. But you're going to get Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio St. Wisconsin wants to play but may not be able to." pic.twitter.com/6QiusRB5t1— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 14, 2020
#Badgers chancellor Rebecca Blank today during a teleconference when asked about B1G football: "I will say we're all going to move together in the Big Ten. We're all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn't going to be a school by school thing."— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 14, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday to these two Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/4lFz4VEaTC— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 14, 2020
Headlines
Hometown IU TE commit developing as a senior-- The Herald Bulletin
OPINION: A clueless sports fan recreates NRG Stadium’s Battle Red Tacos-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO: Kenya Hunter Aims To Help Indiana Win Championships-- IU Athletics
Rumor: Pacers expected to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach-- Yahoo Sports
Shoutouts
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
