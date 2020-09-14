TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Week Four of high school football in Indiana saw a huge upset in the Class 6A ranks and several big performances for several Indiana prep players with ties to Indiana University, both as current commits or as IU targets in future classes. Here is a look at how some of them fared.
Center Grove, the top ranked team in Indiana's Class 6A ranks, knocked off Ben Davis 35-12 to improve to 4-0. It was win number 200 at Center Grove for head coach Eric Moore, who is 200-72 at the helm of the Trojans and 248-77 overall.
The Trojans were paced by quarterback and Indiana prospect Tayven Jackson, who was 6-of-7 for 114 yards through the air. Jackson also rushed the ball four times for 13 yards and a pair of one yard touchdown runs.
Caden Curry again showed why he is one of the top defensive prospects in the country and highly recruited, as he helped lead a Center Grove defense that held Ben Davis in check the majority of the game.
Center Grove will put its undefeated record on the line Sept. 18 as they host North Central.
Lawrence North quarterback and Indiana commit Donaven McCulley struggled in the first half against North Central, who knocked off the Wildcats 27-21. North Central took advantage of a McCulley fumble and turned it into a touchdown four plays later.
North Central’s defense made things uncomfortable for McCulley early and often with a defensive scheme that kept the talent bottled up. He did find Indiana prospect Omar Cooper for a 17-yard touchdown.
Leo High School offensive and defensive lineman Landen Livingston recorded an interception and a fumble recovery to help lift Leo to a 35-8 win at New Haven. With the win, the Lions improved to 3-1.
Livingston told TheHoosier.com his night was "absolutely crazy."
"Getting a fumble recovery and interception was absolutely crazy. An interception is something I'd never think would happen in a game, and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity," Livingston said.
Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt finished with two receptions for 48 yards in a 44-37 overtime loss to Bloomington South.
