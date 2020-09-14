Texas standout safety looks to carry the football mantle for family
Plano Texas standout Terrance Brooks knows a thing or two about success at the next level. He’s heard all the stories about his father, Chet Brooks, who was an All-American at Texas A&M before playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, the 6-foot, 185 pound junior is ready to leave his own legacy and garner college attention.
“I don’t feel any pressure to excel because of his success. I plan to be more successful than he was for football,” Brooks told TheHoosier.com.
Brooks recently earned an offer from Indiana University and said that while he doesn’t know much about the Hoosiers yet, he is looking forward to learning.
“I don’t know a lot about Indiana, but I’m looking forward to getting to know the coaches and learn more about the program," Brooks addded. "They (Indiana) are excited to build this relationship with me and my family, and they love my film and are excited to see me play this year."
