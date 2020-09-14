 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 14th
The Hoosier Daily: September 14th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Scene on TheHoosier

Leo OL Landen Livingston has incredible Friday night, talks Hoosiers

NCAA Soccer Gaining Momentum for Spring Season

WATCH: IU assistant Kenya Hunter introduction

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten members confident presidents, chancellors will approve plan to play football in 2020-- Indy Star

How IU baseball alum Aaron Slegers is learning to be a big-league pitcher-- Indy Star

Perspective: A walk to an empty Memorial Stadium on game day-- Indiana Daily Student

‘An opportunity at an inopportune time’: Kenya Hunter reunites with Archie Miller at IU-- Indiana Daily Student


Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

