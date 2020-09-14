TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 14th

The Hoosier Daily: September 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Leo OL Landen Livingston has incredible Friday night, talks Hoosiers
NCAA Soccer Gaining Momentum for Spring Season
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations to #ProIU's @JonathanStiever on making his @MLB debut with the @whitesox today! pic.twitter.com/A7EWDOWvRg— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 13, 2020
Hold on to that baseball, MLB strikeout no. 1! pic.twitter.com/yAPRyT1wpg— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 13, 2020
#️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ gets in!@JHowardx34 for SIX!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 13, 2020
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/oVhgoNwOLJ
FWIW, here's a quote from IU athletic director Scott Dolson (from a Friday interview) on how much a path to resuming fall sports has "brightened" in the last month. #iufb pic.twitter.com/mdznAsqYCj— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 13, 2020
#iufb recruit https://t.co/caygzXcAev— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 13, 2020
To be clear, vote still expected in the next day or so. Oct. 17 among the potential start dates if the league chooses to green-light the season. https://t.co/xDa2V9C8vA— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 13, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten members confident presidents, chancellors will approve plan to play football in 2020-- Indy Star
How IU baseball alum Aaron Slegers is learning to be a big-league pitcher-- Indy Star
Perspective: A walk to an empty Memorial Stadium on game day-- Indiana Daily Student
‘An opportunity at an inopportune time’: Kenya Hunter reunites with Archie Miller at IU-- Indiana Daily Student
Shoutouts
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.