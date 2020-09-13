WATCH: IU assistant Kenya Hunter introduction
New Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter spoke to the media for the first time on Friday since his hiring was made official.
Hunter touched on his relationship with Archie Miller, what he looks to bring to Indiana and what this summer has been like without live recruiting events or hosting recruits in person.
Kenya Hunter: Don't get this twisted, I'm here to recruit
