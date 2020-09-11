Kenya Hunter: Don't get this twisted, I'm here to recruit
From picking up and changing coaching jobs in August, just two short months before the college basketball season starts, to doing all recruiting through Zoom calls and off of live streams, 2020 isn't a normal year and new IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter knows that.
For Hunter, however, that is exactly how he likes it. With his great relationship building skills to already numerous connections, Hunter knows that combination goes a long way, especially during this time.
"That's when relationships come into great value. People that you trust when you call because you can't see a recruit first hand. I think you have to depend a lot on the relationships you have built over the years and trusting their evaluation to recruit the kid," Hunter said on a Zoom call with the media on Friday. "It's different because of the Zoom calls and trying to present the University to them."
Kenya Hunter has been in the coaching industry for over 20 years and has had stops in the ACC, Big Ten, A10 and Big East. Along the way, he's been able to learn how to evaluate players the right way, and what he's looking for in a recruit.
"Well first off they have to be talented. That is the first thing I look for and what unique talent or skillset they have... but the biggest thing is developing and finding good people that are talented," Hunter said. "I really truly believe at the end of the day if you are going to get the most out of the prospect you have to have that trust.
"Learning through some coaches... you at least need three potential pros on your team to make a run and go deep in the tournament. So I look at rosters and look at guys who in the future can develop into pros."
Kenya Hunter has multiple ties to the DMV area with his years at Georgetown and UConn. Since arriving at IU, the Hoosiers have offered five prospects in the 2022 class from the east coast and more specifically the DMV area.
When Archie Miller took over the IU job, he vowed to win the in-state recruiting battles and have an 'inside-out' approach as it pertained to recruiting. With the addition of Hunter, the ability to add in outside talent is a high priority.
"I think that's one thing I'm excited about. They do have a very good grasp of the state... knowing the state very well," Hunter added. "Where I can bring value, when Indiana was No. 1 or No. 2, they had the best players in the state mixed with some east coast players. If I can bring one or two players like that... So I'm looking to bring some more of these other kids."
Every year programs look back on the recruiting cycle and see who they missed on, why they missed on them and who they may have let slip through the cracks. Taking what they learn from last year and an extremely unusual summer, Hunter believes there are a few things the staff will use in the future.
"I think the Zoom calls and presenting to the younger kids. The seniors, you have to be in front of them but for the juniors we are recruiting, to be able to show them things from the campus to the facilities and practice and show them early so they can get a feel for it, I think it's something that we will continue to do moving forward," Hunter added.
So, while Kenya Hunter brings more tools to the table than just his recruiting ties, his ability to bring talented players from outside of the state is an intangible that he knows will be beneficial.
"I want to be able to add value. Don't get this twisted, I'm here to recruit but I know I can bring value on the court as well and that's what me and Arch (Archie Miller) have talked about," Hunter said. "Developing kids, and in skill development and helping them get better. I've done this for a long time... I just feel I can come and be a person to add to that (success) and on the recruiting part just do my job in bringing talented kids to the university."
