From picking up and changing coaching jobs in August, just two short months before the college basketball season starts, to doing all recruiting through Zoom calls and off of live streams, 2020 isn't a normal year and new IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter knows that.

For Hunter, however, that is exactly how he likes it. With his great relationship building skills to already numerous connections, Hunter knows that combination goes a long way, especially during this time.

"That's when relationships come into great value. People that you trust when you call because you can't see a recruit first hand. I think you have to depend a lot on the relationships you have built over the years and trusting their evaluation to recruit the kid," Hunter said on a Zoom call with the media on Friday. "It's different because of the Zoom calls and trying to present the University to them."

Kenya Hunter has been in the coaching industry for over 20 years and has had stops in the ACC, Big Ten, A10 and Big East. Along the way, he's been able to learn how to evaluate players the right way, and what he's looking for in a recruit.

"Well first off they have to be talented. That is the first thing I look for and what unique talent or skillset they have... but the biggest thing is developing and finding good people that are talented," Hunter said. "I really truly believe at the end of the day if you are going to get the most out of the prospect you have to have that trust.

"Learning through some coaches... you at least need three potential pros on your team to make a run and go deep in the tournament. So I look at rosters and look at guys who in the future can develop into pros."