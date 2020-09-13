TheHoosier - Leo OL Landen Livingston has incredible Friday night, talks Hoosiers

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Leo High School (IN) offensive lineman Landen Livingston was unable to go to any junior days or visit colleges, but that hasn't stopped the 6-foot-5, 280-pound three star standout from getting his name out there and getting known.

After all, the junior has offers from seven schools, including Indiana University. And, if he continues playing like he did Sept. 11 in a 35-8 win over New Haven, more offers will be coming. In the win, Livingston recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.

He told TheHoosier.com that he is proud of the fact Leo is off to a 3-1 start to its campaign.

"So far, I am really impressed over what I've seen with the team. I can't wait to see what else we can do,” Livingston said. “We've got some very tough teams coming up so we have to keep focused. I've been doing pretty great offensively and defensively.”

And, as for his fumble recovery and interception, Livingston admits he was surprised.

"Getting a fumble recovery and interception was absolutely crazy. An interception is something I'd never think would happen in a game, and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity," Livingston said.