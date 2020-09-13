Soccer fans, rejoice— a college soccer season could be on the horizon, set to start in the spring.

College soccer coaches across Division I programs submitted a recommendation plan to begin the season on Feb. 3. The proposed dates, including the start time, will be determined by a vote from the Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday.

Under the recommendation, each program would be able to begin practicing in preparation for the season at their own discretion. The NCAA Tournament would be set for Apr. 30, with the College Cup taking place between May 13-17.

However, the tournament will be more competitive and difficult to be selected for, after the Division I Oversight Committee agreed to decrease the number of teams in the men’s tournament to 36 from the original 48 teams, while the number of teams in the women’s tournament would shrink to 48 from the original 64 teams. The amount of auto-bids would remain the same for each tournament, but the number of at-large bids would be reduced (12 for men, 17 for women).

A model for a spring soccer season has been an idea that has been pushed by some of the top head coaches in the game, long before the novel coronavirus pandemic caused a disruption in initial plans.